Members of the Flood City Elite 12-under team include (front row, from left) DuBois' Jackson McCall, Portage's Lucas Shuniak, Forest Hills' Cannon Forcellini, Portage's Dom Berardinelli, Chestnut Ridge's Wyatt Shirey, Huntingdon's Isaac Serenko and coach Brent Davison; (middle row) coach Chuck Dawson; (back row) coach Wil Felosky, Central Cambria's Jackson Dawson, Huntingdon's Luke Mykut, Indiana's Kiylar Lorelli, Mount Pleasant's Noah DeWitt, Windber's Colton Blackburn, Greater Johnstown's Eli Felosky, Penn Cambria's Jace Davison and manager Jon Serenko.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BRANSON, Mo. — The Flood City Elite 12-under squad rebounded from its first loss with a 10-1 victory on Monday night over Dover, Massachusetts, in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series. 

The Middle Atlantic representative is 3-1 in Group D play.

Flood City Elite’s Jace Davison started on the mound and allowed on earned run over four innings. Davison also supplied two hits at the plate. Kiylar Lorelli finished the final two innings with five strikeouts. Luke Mykut added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Lorelli provided two RBIs and Noah DeWitt chipped in two knocks. 

