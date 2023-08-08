BRANSON, Mo. — The Flood City Elite 12-under squad rebounded from its first loss with a 10-1 victory on Monday night over Dover, Massachusetts, in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.
The Middle Atlantic representative is 3-1 in Group D play.
Flood City Elite’s Jace Davison started on the mound and allowed on earned run over four innings. Davison also supplied two hits at the plate. Kiylar Lorelli finished the final two innings with five strikeouts. Luke Mykut added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Lorelli provided two RBIs and Noah DeWitt chipped in two knocks.
