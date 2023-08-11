CROWN POINT, Ind. – Flood City Elite broke open a tied game with four runs in the top of the fourth inning to dispatch the West Boca All-Stars 7-5 in the Cal Ripken 10-Under World Series on Friday.
The local team will meet Meridian Select at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Iron Man Bracket title game.
Flood City Elite's Brett Shetler doubled twice and drove in a run. Liam Fitzpatrick doubled and plated three runs. On the mound, Fitzpatrick permitted five runs, four earned, over 4 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Kobe Baxter-DelSignore pitched the final 1 1/3 frames and did not allow a run.
Abram Mayak doubled. Bronsyn Baxter, Mayak and Jaxon Pavic each drove in a run.
