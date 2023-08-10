CROWN POINT, Ind. – Flood City Elite prevailed 9-4 in seven innings over the Westside Bombers in the Cal Ripken 10-Under World Series on Thursday.
The local squad tallied seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to dispatch Westside, which beat Flood City Elite 3-0 on Sunday in Hulk pool play.
Flood City Elite received two hits each from Liam Fitzpatrick, Abram Mayak and Brett Shetler. Dylan Halkovich and Mayak drove in two runs apiece. Fitzpatrick and Mayak each tripled. Bronsyn Baxter and Fitzpatrick produced two runs scored apiece.
Starter Mason Blackburn fanned two batters and allowed one earned run over four innings. Reliever Shetler permitted two runs and compiled three strikeouts over the final three innings to earn the victory.
The local team will meet the West Boca All-Stars at 8 p.m. Friday in the Iron Man Bracket semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.