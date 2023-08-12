Flood City Elite

Members of the 10-under Flood City Elite team are shown on July 16, 2023, after winning the Middle Atlantic Region title in Guilderland, N.Y. The team will play in the Cal Ripken 10-under World Series from Aug. 3-13 in Crown Point, Indiana. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Three runs in the sixth inning helped the Flood City Elite 10-under squad break a 1-all tie and claim the Iron Man Bracket in Cal Ripken 10-Under World Series on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Meridian (Idaho) Select.

Liam Fitzpatrick singled in a pair of runs to snap the deadlock with a wild pitch producing Flood City’s other run in the inning. Kobe Baxter-DelSignore chased in Flood City’s other run in the second. Fitzpatrick had two of Flood City’s six hits.

Brett Shetler tossed four innings of relief while earning the win.

Meridian scored its run thanks to a Flood City error in the bottom of the second.

