JENNERSTOWN – Friedens native Casey Fleegle claimed his third Street Stocks victory of the season to highlight Saturday’s races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
Albert Francis became the first Late Model repeat winner of the season. Other victors on “Trucker Appreciation Night” were Anthony Aiello (Modifieds), Dale Kimberly (Chargers) and Michael Strouse (Fast ’n Furious 4s). Round 2 of the Enduro Series was completed after the races, with Friedens’ Josh Dunmyer and Acosta’s Nick Niemiec coming away victorious.
Fleegle won his heat to become his circuit’s point leader. Grabbing the lead over rookie Jeff Barclay, Fleegle drove away from all competitors. With four laps to go, Aaron VanFleet grabbed second place. But Fleegle was far ahead in a race without a caution flag. Angie Kimberly, veteran Scott Mitchell and Mel Wilt rounded out the top five.
Francis rebounded from the previous week’s disaster to became the first driver to win more than one Jennerstown Late Model event this year.
When asked about passing Jennerstown Speedway’s all-time leading winner (Barry Awtey) for the win, Francis spoke highly of Awtey, and summarized his feelings in Victory Lane by saying, “to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
Awtey won his heat race, and placed second in the feature. Joe Maruca gained eleven positions to grab third spot, while Jarred Barclay finished fourth and Zane Ferrell claimed fifth place.
In Modifieds, Jim Bodziak and Aiello started the 20-lap feature race from the front row. Aiello grabbed the lead, as a previous 2020 winner and defending Modified champion. Third-place starter Jason Busch moved into second place, after winning his heat race and starting the feature in third position. With two laps to go, Tom Golik and Busch touched bumpers, resulting in a spin that placed both drivers at the tail of the field for a restart. The previous week’s winner, R.J. Dallape, lined up in the third spot for the restart, behind Adam Kostelnik, who inherited second place. In spite of losing his comfortable margin over the field, Aiello outran Kostelnik and Dallape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.