LORETTO, Pa. – It wasn’t a win.
The St. Francis University women’s basketball team is still fighting the turnover bug and continues to seek its first consecutive wins this season.
But there were several silver linings and some signs of life in Monday’s 73-60 loss to Sacred Heart. The Red Flash looked like a much different team in their return to DeGol Arena for the first time since a 50-point pasting by Wagner two weeks ago.
“Coach always uses the word ‘pride,’ and I think keeping that in the back of our mind has pushed us to bounce back from that (Wagner) game,” Flash senior center Sam Miller said. "We’re still trying to figure ourselves out day by day, but I definitely can tell there’s more want in this team and more pride to be on it.”
Miller established a new career scoring high with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting as the Flash dipped to 2-3 in the Northeast Conference and 3-14 overall.
Aaliyah Moore checked in with 11 points before fouling out late, and freshman guard Destini Ward, a recent addition to the starting five, chipped in eight points, just missing double figures for the second game in a row.
Despite giving up 23 turnovers against the Pioneers’ switching and denying defense and only taking 47 shots, SFU reached the 60-point mark for the third straight time and managed to stay within striking distance instead of letting things get out of hand after a shaky end to the first quarter.
“There’s a nucleus of players that are beginning to figure it out, and that’s exciting. We’re just asking them to be really consistent and focused,” Flash coach Keila Whittington said. “We’re seeing spurts.”
Ward’s been an increasing part of that and now has scored at least eight points in three of St. Francis’ last four games. The Flash went 2-1 on their recent road trip after the Wagner loss.
“I’m definitely getting more comfortable in my position. I’m just focused on what the team needs me to do,” said Ward, a 5-foot-8 guard from Baltimore who hasn’t looked intimidated by the jump to Division I hoops. “I try to stay calm. That’s a big part of why I’ve been able to adjust.”
Ward’s energy set a tone early in the second half. She ripped an offensive rebound away from a bigger player and scored, and later made a great wraparound pass to Miller for an easy two.
Semaya Turner’s steal and three-quarter-court run to the opposite hoop for a layup with 1.4 seconds left in the third quarter made the score 52-43 as the Flash closed within ten for the first time since the middle of the first half. Miller’s hook shot on the first possession of the fourth frame gave her a season-high 14 points and trimmed the difference to seven.
The Flash never got over that hump, although they also kept it from going completely sideways after a rough stretch in the middle of the first half had them down by as many as 16.
“It’s easy to look up at the scoreboard and see that 16-point deficit and think, ‘Well, you know, that’s it.’ But you have a 40-minute game ahead of you. I think this team is learning and doing a good job of coming together. ‘Let’s fix it – this detail and this detail,’” Miller said.
St. Francis found itself down 41-29 at the half as Sacred Heart scored 24 points in the paint.
Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 15 points in the first half for the Pioneers. The electric 5-foot-3 guard finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Sacred Heart (7-9, 4-0 NEC) led 26-17 at the end of one quarter, taking advantage of seven Red Flash turnovers that it turned into 11 Pioneer points to erase an early deficit. St. Francis had 14 giveaways by the intermission.
“We can work on getting open, setting up our cuts better. Just not making the same mistakes and going from that,” Ward said.
Averaging only 47.7 points per game coming in, St. Francis had an 11-5 lead when Filippa Goula stole the ball and skipped a pass to Addison Novosel for a 3-pointer just 3:35 into the contest.
“We're right there,” Miller said. “We can dig, we can dig, we can dig. If we can just get over that hump. We’re close, and we can see it. It’s coming together. We’ve just got to put our heads down and work.”
