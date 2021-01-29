MONROEVILLE – Five local wrestlers remain in the hunt for Powerade tournament titles heading into Saturday morning at Monroeville Convention Center.
Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (113) joins Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mason Gibson (120) and Erik Gibson (152), and Forest Hills' Jackson Arrington (132) and Ryan Weyandt (160) in the quarterfinals.
Bollman, Weyandt and Erik Gibson each recorded a fall in his lone match of the day.
Mason Gibson had a pair of technical falls. Arrington had a fall and a technical fall.
Wrestling resumes at 10 a.m.
