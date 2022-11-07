JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The third annual Veterans Day Ice Hockey Tournament will be held Friday through Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and the North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg.
The tournament is open to all military and veteran teams. There will be two divisions – the B and C levels. The five-team field includes the Capital Beltway Warriors, Pittsburgh Warriors, Deep 6, Loudoun County Heroes 2 and the Johnstown Generals.
The tournament will include games at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Friday and Sunday. Games will be held at North Central Recreation Center on Saturday.
A charity basket raffle will be held during the Johnstown Tomahawks’ NAHL home games on Thursday and Friday, and at North Central Recreation Center on Saturday.
