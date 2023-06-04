No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in last week's Major League baseball draft, Henry Davis, center, leans on the batting cage while taking batting practice at PNC Park before a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 18, 2021. The Pirates signed the 21-year-old catcher on Sunday, a week removed from taking him with the first overall pick ins the draft. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)