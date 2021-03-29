Five Richland High School seniors committed to continuing their education and athletic careers at the college level on Monday. They will compete in five different sports at the Division I, II and III levels.
Tierney Beebout, St. Francis track and field
Beebout is very familiar with the Loretto campus. She will focus primarily on high jump, while having previous experience in the three jumps and hurdle events.
“I actually grew up kind of on campus. My mom works there, so it’s always felt like home,” Beebout said. “Obviously, it was the best decision for me to go there.”
Beebout, a 2019 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection in track and field, also played on the volleyball team at Richland. She will major in occupational therapy with a minor in psychology. Beebout intends to join the Navy ROTC during college and become an officer in the Navy.
She believes St. Francis’ program is on the rise in the Northeast Conference.
“They’re actually doing really good,” Beebout said. “I do have communication with their head coach (Douglas Hoover). “They just got a new jumping coach, so I’m really excited to work with her. I never really had a jumping coach, I kind of just taught myself. I’m excited for that. I also know a couple of the team members already. I competed against them, I competed with them. I’m excited to work with them.”
Beebout is the daughter of Robert and Carrie Beebout.
Seth Coleman, Pitt-Johnstown baseball
Coleman, recruited as a right-handed pitcher, will take his talents to nearby Pitt-Johnstown. He hit .407 with 11 doubles and 11 RBIs in 2019 as a sophomore at Ferndale. Coleman also posted a 3.16 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 31 innings that same spring.
“I chose UPJ because I knew the coaches,” Coleman explained his decision. “I just felt like it would be a good fit for me. I wanted to stay close to home.”
Coleman, who played for Flood City Elite on the travel circuit, will enter college as an undecided major at the NCAA Division II institution. He will be mentored by Pitt-Johnstown head coach Todd Williams and pitching coach Rick Roberts, a Forest Hills graduate who advanced to Triple-A with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I just really liked the coaching staff and I just felt that would help better myself as a pitcher to be around them,” Coleman said.
With the 2020 season getting wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coleman is thrilled to be back on the diamond.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the field after missing my junior year,” he said. “I’m excited to play college baseball.”
Coleman was a two-year WestPAC selection in 2018 and 2019, while earning league recognition in basketball as a sophomore at Ferndale. He struck out 16 batters over eight innings against Berlin Brothersvalley in 2019.
Coleman is the son of Timothy Coleman and Amber Peel.
Autumn Facci, Pitt-Johnstown soccer
After totaling 104 goals and 36 assists on the pitch during her four-year career, Facci was named to the 2020 Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team. The striker will major in special education while helping the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference flourish in soccer.
“Soccer is a big part of my life, it always was,” Facci said. “As soon as high school was over, I knew I still wanted to play. UPJ was the closest choice, and I wanted to stay home because of my family. They’re very close to me, and I chose to stay home.”
Pitt-Johnstown is coached by Vito Addalli. The Mountain Cats went 7-11 in 2019 and did not compete in 2020 due to the PSAC not participating due to COVID-19.
“Their soccer team has gotten so much better over time. I really do think I would fit in perfectly with the girls,” said Facci, who scored 31 goals in 2020 and helped the Rams reach the District 6 Class 2A semifinals. “I hope to improve them more over time and be a big contributor.”
Facci also served as Richland’s primary kicker over the past two seasons on the football team, nailing 76 of 87 extra points for the three-time District 6 champion Rams.
Facci, a three-time all-LHAC selection in soccer, is the daughter of John and Heather Facci.
Jordan Ford, The College of New Jersey football
Recruited as a tight end, Ford found everything he wanted in a school in Ewing, New Jersey.
“I chose The College of New Jersey because they had my major and they were one of the best schools in New Jersey for biomedical engineering,” Ford said. “It’s far enough away from here that I get to be around other settings. It’s close to the beach, which I love the beach. Who doesn’t? It’s far enough away, but still close enough to be around family.”
The Lions compete in the New Jersey Athletic Conference in Division III.
“The campus was beautiful. It felt like home,” Ford said. “When I stepped on it, it just felt like the campus I wanted to be on for the next four years. The coaching staff was excellent. They were so personable.”
The Lions are led by Casey Goff.
At Richland, Ford hauled in 14 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. He was part of five District 6 championship teams, three in football and two in basketball. Ford was a freshman on the 2018 basketball team that advanced to the PIAA Class 3A title game.
Possessing a strong biomedical engineering program helped lure Ford to the Garden State.
“I wanted to go for biomedical engineering because I wanted to work with prosthetics, work with people who need prosthetics and don’t get to need to use their actual limbs anymore,” Ford said. “I just want to make their lives better for them.”
Ford is the son of John and Stacy Ford.
Noelle Wechtenhiser, Waynesburg softball
After completing the first perfect game in Richland softball history in 2019, Wechtenhiser will pitch for Waynesburg, a Division III school in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“I took a visit to Waynesburg and it just felt like home,” Wechtenhiser said. “It’s very laid back there, I know everyone is super nice and very open. The coaches showed a lot of interest in me and kept in contact with me. So it made my decision a lot better than other colleges who would contact me every once in a while and not every week or every day like they did.”
Waynesburg is led by coach Brett Shimek. During the pandemic, building relationships was crucial to Wechtenhiser.
“It was very, very helpful with my decision because I got to meet a bunch of people,” she said. “They made me get into group chats with the team and I got to talk to a lot of these girls so I already know a lot about them. With the visit I took over the summer, it was private, just me and my family and the administrators. We got to see the whole campus. It was very helpful.”
Wechtenhiser will major in nursing at Waynesburg. On May 9, 2019, Wechtenhiser retired all 21 Westmont Hilltop batters, 11 by strikeout, she faced in a perfect game.
She finished the season with a 0.89 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 47 frames.
Wechtenhiser is the daughter of Bruce and Blythe Wechtenhiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.