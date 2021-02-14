Forest Hills had five wrestlers earn top seeds on Sunday for the Section 4 portion of the District 6 Class 2A tournament.
The Rangers’ Tony DiPaola (113 pounds), Easton Toth (126), Jackson Arrington (132), Noah Teeter (138) and Ryan Weyandt (160) lead the way in their respective weights for the event, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Forest Hills.
Due to limitations on indoor gatherings, the district will hold four sections with the top two wrestlers in each weight at each section advancing to Saturday’s District 6 tournament in Altoona.
Westmont Hilltop has two top seeds in Hunter Holbay (172) and Tanner Dluhos (215), while Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mason Gibson (120) and Richland’s Cooper Warshel (145) each tops his bracket.
Cambria Heights, Central Cambria and Penn Cambria each have two top seeds for the Section 3 tournament, which will be held at Central Cambria on Tuesday.
Top-seeded wrestlers from those schools include the Panthers’ Bryce Proudfit (106) and Trent Hoover (113); the Red Devils’ Adam McCullough (145) and Karter Quick (285); and the Highlanders’ Ian Eckenrode (189) and Zach Weakland (215).
