LINCOLN, Neb. – Aaron Brooks most likely won’t dwell at length on the fact that Nebraska’s Taylor Venz can say he’s the last person to beat Brooks back during the 2019-20 season.
Brooks would rather his body of work do the talking.
On Saturday, Brooks earned his fourth consecutive win against Benz via a 7-2 decision with 3:06 in riding time to propel him to Sunday's 184-pound final in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Watching Aaron grow is pretty cool,” Penn State’s Carter Starocci said. “He loves wrestling. He watches film 24/7. When you wrestle him at practice on Monday, it’s one Aaron Brooks, and on Tuesday, it’s a whole different Aaron Brooks.”
Brooks is one of five Penn State wrestlers who will contend for conference supremacy at the University of Nebraska. He’ll defend his Big Ten title against Michigan’s No. 2 Myles Amine.
Joining Brooks are Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Starocci and Max Dean.
The Nittany Lions ended the opening day of competition with a day-high four pins (Brooks, Kerkvliet, Starocci and Beau Bartlett).
Penn State’s five Big Ten finalists, along with Brady Berge and Greg Kerkvliet secured bouts at the NCAA Wrestling Championships later this month in Detroit.
Penn State enters the final day of the tournament in second place with 111.5 points. Michigan leads the 14-team field with 116 points. Iowa is in third place with 109 points.
No. 1 Bravo-Young opened the Nittany Lions semifinal bouts as he drew Michigan’s No. 5 Dylan Ragusin. Bravo-Young tallied one take and recorded 1:09 in riding time to earn a 4-0 decision that advanced him to the 133-pound finals.
Bravo-Young draws Iowa’s No. 2 Austin DeSanto in the finals.
No. 1 Lee collected a takedown fewer than 15 seconds in the first period of his semifinal bout against Minnesota’s No. 5 Jakob Bergeland, and he secured riding tell well before the end of the opening period to set the tone in a one-sided match. Lee advanced to the 141-pound final with a 16-1 technical fall win in which he recorded 4:21 in riding time.
Nick Lee will wrestle Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman in the finals.
No. 1 Starocci advanced to the 174-pound final after Iowa’s Michael Kemerer medically forfeited. Starocci went 1-0 on the day after grabbing a 17-0 technical fall (2:18) win against Maryland’s No. 9 Dominic Solis.
Starocci said he’s still in a competitive state mentally, even though he didn’t wrestle his full slate of bouts.
“I’m getting ready in my mind, so I’m still doing the mental reps, which is just as important or even more important as the physical reps so I’m ready to go always,” Starocci said.
Starocci and Michigan’s No. 2 Logan Massa will grapple in the finals.
Dean gave Penn State its fifth championship round finalist as he went 2-0 on the day with a 5-2 decision against Michigan State’s No. 3 Cameron Caffey. Dean draws Nebraska’s No. 1 Eric Schultz in the finals.
Minnesota’s No. 8 Patrick McKee earned a 6-3 decision in his 125-pound consolation-round bout against No. 2 Hildebrandt, who will wrestle again on Sunday for the chance at ninth or 10th place.
Hildebrandt ended the day 0-2 after losing in the quarterfinals against Northwestern’s Michael DeAugustino, who recorded a 3-1 decision.
No. 7 Beau Bartlett pinned Illinois’ No. 8 Christian Kanzler (3:30) during his consolation-round bout to advance to the second batch of consolation bouts on Saturday. Bartlett will wrestle Michigan’s 11 Kanen Storr in today’s seventh-place bout.
No. 10 Brady Berge lost a 3-1 sudden victory decision against Michigan’s Will Lewan in the 157-pound semifinal. Berge will compete for third-place during today’s Session 4. Berge scored one of the biggest upsets of the first session with a 5-3 decision against No. 2 Kaleb Young. Berge advanced to the semifinals after tallying a 10-2 major decision against Wisconsin’s No. 7 Garrett Model in the quarterfinals.
Berge will wrestle in the consolation semifinals against Purdue’s No. 4 Kendall Coleman.
No. 10 Creighton Esdell concluded his tournament following dropping a 3-2 decision against Minnesota’s No. 9 Cael Carlson. Edsell began the day with a 3-1 sudden win victory against Purdue’s No. 7 Hayden Lohrey but was defeated in the quarterfinals after Iowa’s No. 2 Alex Marinelli recorded an 8-2 decision.
No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet lost his semifinal bout against Iowa’s No. 2 Tony Cassioppi, who earned a 6-4 sudden victory decision. Kerkvliet and Northwestern’s No. 5 Lucas Davison will square off in the consolation semifinals.
Ohio State’s No. 1 Sammy Sasso earned a 3-1 decision against Central Cambria High School product and Iowa wrestler Max Murin in the semifinals. Murin will wrestle Rutgers’ Michael VanBrill in Sunday's consolation round.
Murin began the tournament with a 12-0 major decision against Michigan State’s Peyton Omania, and he earned a 6-5 decision in the quarterfinals against Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas.
Session 3 begins at noon on Sunday (Big Ten Network) and will include the consolation finals along with seventh-place matches. Session 4 starts at 4:30 p.m., where this year’s Big Ten champions along with third- and fifth-place winners.
