Five players from the area were listed on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 6 Class A teams.
Bishop Carroll Catholic senior middle hitter Ellie Long and Bishop McCort Catholic senior setter Ally Diamond were honored on the first team.
Bishop Carroll junior middle hitter Tia Bradley was listed on the second team.
Bishop McCort junior outside hitter Bailey Shriver and Portage senior setter Kayley Sossong gained honorable-mention status.
