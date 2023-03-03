ALTOONA, Pa. – Eleven area wrestlers punched their tickets to the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional semifinals on Friday night inside Altoona Fieldhouse.
Chestnut Ridge, the event’s team leader and defending champion with 68 points, advanced five grapplers to Saturday’s semifinals. Freshman Dominic Deputy (107 pounds) and seniors Sam Albright (152), Calan Bollman (145), Kobi Burkett (127) and Nick Presnell (189) all remain unbeaten.
United freshman Josef Garshnick (114) and sophomore Gideon Bracken (121), Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy (133), Berlin Brothersvalley senior Grant Mathias (189), Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover (145) and Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes (189) all advanced to the semifinals.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Braden Durst; Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum (121), Easton Mull (114) and Mason Weyant (133); Conemaugh Township’s Ryan Thomas (152); Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn (145) and Hunter Forcellini (133); North Star’s Thanyal Miller (127); Penn Cambria’s Mason Raymond (215); and Somerset’s Zane Hagans (285) all fell in the quarterfinals, but remain alive in Saturday’s action.
United, this year’s District 6 Class 2A dual-meet tournament champion, is tied for 10th place with 26 points.
Deputy pinned Quaker Valley’s Bruce Anderchak in 3:44. The District 5 champion will face Central Valley’s Antonio Boni in the semifinals. In his first match, the District 5 champion earned a fall of Bethlehem-Center’s Alex Medlen in 1:12.
At 145, four-time District 5 champion Bollman defeated Bellefonte’s Gage Long 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Bollman is set to meet Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun on Saturday. Bollman defeated Laurel’s Charles Krepp 9-0 in his first match.
Burkett earned an 8-2 decision over Montour’s Anthony Orlandini in a quarterfinal bout. Burkett will meet Burrell’s Cooper Hornack on Saturday. Burkett picked up a 14-2 major decision over Mount Pleasant’s Joseph Longhi in his first match.
Albright picked up a 9-7 decision over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Marcus Gable in overtime to move onto the semifinals. The District 5 champ will face Frazier’s Ryan Celaschi on Saturday. To begin his tournament, Albright defeated Belle Vernon’s Elijah Brown 5-3.
At 189, Presnell edged Fort Cherry’s Anthony Salvini 3-2 in overtime to advance. Presnell will meet Frazier’s Rune Lawrence on Saturday. Presnell pinned Laurel’s Chase Tinstman in 4:57 to begin his tournament.
Garshnick pinned Mull in 3:44 to advance to the semifinals. Garshnick will meet Indiana’s Nico Fanella on Saturday. Garshnick earned an 11-0 major decision over Burrell’s Julian Bertucci in his first match.
Bracken pinned District 5 Outstanding Wrestler Durst in 44 seconds to advance to Saturday’s semifinal match opposite Quaker Valley’s Jack Kazalas.
In his first match, Bracken defeated Burrell’s Calio Zanella 11-2.
At 145, Hoover edged Frazier’s Jonah Erdely 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Hoover will meet Quaker Valley’s Logan Richey, a 5-0 winner over Flinn, on Saturday. In his first match, the two-time District 6 champ Hoover won a 13-4 major decision over Southmoreland’s Gabe Kubasky.
Cassidy, the District 5 champion, remained unbeaten at 30-0 with an 11-7 decision over Elizabeth Forward’s Damon Michaels in the quarterfinals.
Cassidy will face Mount Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo, who won a 12-4 major decision over District 6 champion Forcellini, on Saturday. In his first match, Cassidy pinned Burrell’s Jake Stewart in 1:17.
At 215, Mathias pinned Greensburg Salem’s Christian McChesney in 4:17.
Mathias will meet Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels on Saturday. Mathias earned a fall in 1:21 over Yough’s Gavin Roebuck to begin his tournament.
Holmes earned a fall in 2:38 over Jefferson Morgan’s Adam McAnany to advance to Saturday’s semifinals opposite Mount Union’s Josh Ryan. The District 5 champ pinned South Side’s Slayton Williams in 5:01 to begin his tournament.
The top six in each weight class will advance to the PIAA championships on March 9-11 in Hershey. Saturday’s parade of champions is slated to begin at 5 p.m. with the finals to follow.
