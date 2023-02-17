The Berlin Brothersvalley and Bedford boys, and Berlin, Chestnut Ridge and Windber girls all received top seeds in the upcoming District 5 high school basketball playoffs.
All games are set for 7 p.m.
Class 1A boys top seed Berlin Brothersvalley (20-2) will host the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 5 Salisbury-Elk Lick (8-12) and fourth-seeded host Forbes Road (9-11). Second-seeded Southern Fulton (18-4) will entertain the victor of Thursday’s game between No. 6 Fannett-Metal (3-19) and No. 3 Turkeyfoot Valley (15-8). The semifinals will be on Feb. 28.
Class 2A boys top-seeded McConnellsburg (19-3) will host the winner of Thursday’s contest between No. 5 Rockwood (13-10) and No. 4 host North Star (13-9). Second-seeded Windber (21-3) will face the victor of Thursday’s game between No. 6 Northern Bedford County (10-12) and No. 3 host Conemaugh Township (16-7). The semifinals will be on Feb. 28.
In District 5-8-9 Class 3A boys, Bedford (9-13) has the top seed among the two District 5 squads and will face second-seeded Chestnut Ridge (6-16) on Wednesday.
District 9 top-seeded Brookville will host District 9 second-seeded Moniteau on Tuesday.
The District 8 representatives were not included in the bracket.
In Class 1A girls, top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (16-5) will host the winner of Friday’s game between No. 5 McConnellsburg (9-13) and No. 4 host Conemaugh Township (13-11). Second-seeded Northern Bedford County (16-6) will entertain the victor of Friday’s contest between No. 6 Southern Fulton (8-13) and No. 3 host Shade (14-9). The semifinals will be played on March 1.
In Class 2A girls, top-seeded Windber (18-6) will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 5 North Star (10-12) and No. 4 host Everett (10-12). Second-seeded Tussey Mountain (15-7) will play visiting No. 3 Meyersdale (15-8) in the semifinals on Friday.
In District 5-8-9 Class 3A girls, Chestnut Ridge (20-2) holds the top seed out of District 5. District 9 top-seeded Karns City (14-8) and second-seeded Kane will play on Feb. 28. The District 8 teams were not listed in the bracket.
