Richard W. “Dick” Fisher, of Fishertown, has been selected for induction (posthumously) into the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors’ Hall of Fame as a member of the 2023 class.
Fisher, a graduate of Bedford High School and Indiana State College, served as athletic director in the Chestnut Ridge School District for 35 years from 1970 to 2005.
Serving on the District 5 committee for 38 years as a member and advisor, Fisher was the track and field chairman for 21 years. In addition, he was District 5’s secretary for 30 years.
At the state level, Fisher was a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors’ Association (PSADA) executive council from 1980 to 2005.
Fisher served on the PIAA athletic directors steering committee for 25 years and on the PIAA track and field steering committee for 21 years. In addition, Fisher served on the PIAA board of control for two years.
On the national level, Fisher attended seven national conferences of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators’ Association (NIAA) and served as a voting delegate representing Pennsylvania in 1989.
For his dedicated service to high school athletes, coaches and parents, Fisher has been recognized with numerous awards including 1994 Region 3 Athletic Director of the Year, 1995 PSADA State Athletic Director of the Year, 2001 NIAAA State Award of Merit and was inducted into the Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.
A formal Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the annual PSADA conference in March 2023.
