ALTOONA, Pa. – Four New Hampshire Fisher Cats hitters collected two knocks apiece as the visitors dispatched the Altoona Curve 7-2 on Friday night in front of 3,084 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
New Hampshire’s Steward Berroa (double), Leo Jimenez, Damiano Palmegiani and Kekai Rios each produced two hits. Miguel Hiraldo doubled, and Zach Britton drove in three runs.
New Hampshire (2-0) tallied two runs each in the third, fourth and eighth innings.
Starter Paxton Schultz allowed two hits and struck out five batters over four shutout innings.
Altoona’s Andres Alvarez (double) and Josh Palacios each provided two hits. Drew Maggi and Mason Martin each stole a base.
Altoona (0-2) stranded 14 baserunners and went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
Curve starter Justin Meis allowed three runs (one earned) over three innings. The bullpen permitted four runs over the final six frames.
