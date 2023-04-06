ALTOONA, Pa. – Three runs in the second inning and four more in the sixth helped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeat the Altoona Curve 8-2 in Thursday’s Eastern League season opener for both squads.
New Hampshire’s Luis De Los Santos went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Altoona outfielder Matt Gorski slugged an opposite-field home run in the second inning to trim the deficit to 3-1 in front of 5,005 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Gorski finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk. Gorski, the Pittsburgh Pirates' second-round pick in 2019, compiled 24 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 2022.
Altoona's Mason Martin and Connor Scott each doubled.
Curve right-hander Kyle Nicolas took the loss, allowing three runs on just one hit over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five batters, but added four walks in the contest.
Nicolas walked the first three batters of the second inning to load the bases for De Los Santos, who dribbled a ball down the third-base line that became a three-run double.
New Hampshire tacked on four runs in the sixth inning off Altoona's Aaron Shortridge, who recorded the first two outs of the inning before allowing five consecutive base runners to reach on a pair of walks and three hits. Braeden Ogle would enter to record the final out of the frame and toss 1 1/3 innings in his Altoona debut, striking out one batter.
Oliver Garcia allowed one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts in two innings of relief. With two outs and a runner on first base, Henry Davis was called for a catcher’s interference that extended the ninth inning. Garcia then walked De Los Santos and hit Zac Cook to allow a run.
Scott's RBI double off Parker Caracci gave the Curve their second run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Davis reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and a hit by pitch. Liover Peguero singled.
New Hampshire starter Sem Robberse allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Alejandro Melean earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings of relief.
The loss marks the third consecutive Opening Day defeat for the Curve, dating back to 2021. It is just the second time in franchise history that Altoona has dropped three-straight Opening Day contests, dating back to 2007-09. The Curve fall to 10-14 in their season openers.
The Curve and Fisher Cats meet at 6 p.m. Saturday. Right-hander Justin Meis will make his Double-A debut on the mound for the Curve, with right-hander Paxton Schultz on the mound for New Hampshire.
