MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth inning, Orelvis Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly to center field as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats hung on to defeat the Altoona Curve 5-4 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night.
Altoona found itself in a prime position to take the lead in the top of the ninth inning. With the game tied at 4, Matt Gorski hit a one-out, pinch-hit double to left field. Andres Alvarez then drew a pinch-hit walk to put runners on first and second, but the Fisher Cats weaseled their way out of the inning on a Lolo Sanchez double-play ball to end the frame. J.C. Flowers came on to pitch the ninth for the Curve and allowed a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases for Martinez.
New Hampshire got on the board first with a John Aiello solo home run in the bottom of the third off Curve starter Luis Ortiz.
The Curve would claim the lead in the top of the fourth inning off Fisher Cats’ starter Nick Fraze. Blake Sabol and Jared Triolo would open the frame with back-to-back singles before Henry Davis would be hit by a pitch to load the bases. Aaron Shackelford then grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run and put runners on the corners. Shackelford would steal second base in the next at-bat, allowing Triolo to steal home to give the Curve the 2-1 lead.
The lead would not hold long, as New Hampshire scored a run on a Phil Clarke RBI single in the bottom of the inning to even the game at 2. Ortiz allowed the two runs on five hits in five innings with seven strikeouts.
Later on in the sixth, New Hampshire retook the lead in an odd play at third base. Nick Dombkowski would enter for the Curve and put runners on first and second with one out on a pair of walks. In a double-steal attempt, Luis De Los Santos stole third and was hit in the face by the thrown ball from Altoona’s catcher Davis.
After a lengthy injury delay, De Los Santos left the field under his own power and was pinch ran for, but it was determined by the umpires that the baseball left the field of play after hitting the runner, allowing the runner to come home. Davis was credited with the throwing error on the play.
Spencer Horwitz homered off Enmanuel Mejia an inning later to give New Hampshire the 5-2 lead, but Altoona would score twice in the top of the eighth inning. Sanchez singled to open the frame before Matt Fraizer was hit by a pitch. With a new arm entering the game in Sean Rackoski, Liover Peguero used a sacrifice bunt to get the runners into scoring position. Sabol brought home a run on a groundout before Triolo hit a ground-rule double to score Fraizer.
Sanchez had three hits in the loss for the Curve. Mejia tossed two innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits. Triolo had two hits and an RBI.
