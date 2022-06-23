MANCHESTER, N.H. – On the second pitch of the ballgame, Matt Fraizer launched a solo home run for his fourth bomb of the year, but Altoona fell to New Hampshire 3-1 on Thursday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
The first-inning leadoff shot from Fraizer was the third of the season for the Curve, joining Nick Gonzales and Andres Alvarez. New Hampshire’s starter Adam Kloffenstein allowed the one run on just three hits, but walked seven Curve batters in 4 2/3 innings. Altoona managed just four hits in the loss, but drew nine walks and left seven runners on base.
New Hampshire quickly tied up the game in the bottom of the first inning on a Spencer Horwitz RBI double, scoring John Aiello, who singled in the at-bat before. Curve starter Carmen Mlodzinski (0-4) got into trouble again in the third, when a single and three walks led to another Fisher Cats run. Mlodzinski went five innings in the start, allowing the two earned runs on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
New Hampshire tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth off Curve reliever Brad Case. Case tossed three innings of relief, allowing the one unearned run on a Will Robertson double to score Aiello. The Fisher Cats scored three times on just four hits in the contest. Case struck out four batters and allowed just one hit.
Alvarez drew three walks in the loss, one shy of the season-high mark of four set by Lolo Sanchez. The nine walks drawn by Altoona matched a season-high for walks in a single game. The Curve struck out 13 times, with Braden Scott (2-2), Parker Caracci and Jimmy Burnette striking out nine on one hit for the Fisher Cats bullpen. Burnette earned the save with two innings tossed.
Altoona will continue its six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Friday night. Right-hander Trent Palmer will get the start for the Cats, with right-hander Aaron Shortridge making his Double-A debut for the Curve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.