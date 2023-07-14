MANCHESTER, N.H. – Matt Fraizer smacked his sixth home run of the season, but Altoona’s offense was limited to just four hits and three walks in a 7-2 defeat at New Hampshire on Friday night.
In their first game back from the All-Star Game break, the Curve turned to righty Beau Sulser in a starting role, his first appearance for the team since the 2019 season when he earned co-pitcher of the year honors for Altoona. Sulser struck out four, but was charged with the loss after surrendering a first inning homer to Damiano Palmegiani and three runs in the second.
The Curve managed their lone runs on a Chavez Young bases-loaded walk and homer from Fraizer in the third inning to make it a 4-2 game. New Hampshire put the game away with a run in the bottom of the third off Aaron Shortridge and a two-run double from Miguel Hiraldo off Geronimo Franzua in the eighth inning.
Bear Bellomy and Nick Dombkowski each tossed two scoreless innings of relief for Altoona, totaling five strikeouts between them.
Abrahan Gutierrez reached base safely twice in the game with a pair of walks, he’s reached base safely in 20 of 26 games played with Altoona since his promotion from High-A Greensboro.
Altoona continues its three-game set at New Hampshire at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Altoona’s starter is to be announced, while the Fisher Cats plan to send right-hander Chad Dallas to the mound.
