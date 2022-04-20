ALTOONA, Pa. – Jack Suwinski and Will Matthiessen each homered early in Wednesday's game, but New Hampshire rallied for a 4-3 victory in 10 innings over the Altoona Curve.
Altoona (3-7) dropped its third straight game, and New Hampshire improved to 7-3.
Working against Fisher Cats starter Hayden Juenger, Suwinski smacked his second homer of the year with an opposite-field shot in the bottom of the first inning to take the early lead. Matthiessen added a two-run shot in the second inning off Juenger for his first Double-A home run to extend the lead to 3-0.
New Hampshire got two runs back in the third inning with a two-run homer from Spencer Horwitz off Travis MacGregor. MacGregor went three innings in his second start of the campaign. MacGregor allowed two hits, walked three and struck out six batters on 47 pitches.
Omar Cruz followed MacGregor on the mound with three scoreless innings of relief. Cruz struck out three and needed just 39 pitches to keep the game at 3-2 through six innings. Cruz has now thrown seven consecutive scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts over his past two appearances.
The Fisher Cats drew even on an RBI single from Zac Cook in the seventh inning. Working against Luis Oviedo, Cook sent a 1-0 offering into right field for the game-tying hit. Oviedo came back with a pair of strikeouts to finish his seventh inning on the mound.
Austin Roberts fired two scoreless innings in relief and picked up five strikeouts to get the game into the bottom of the ninth inning. However, the Curve offense couldn’t muster a rally against the Fisher Cats bullpen.
New Hampshire went ahead with a passed ball advancing the runner to third and a groundout by Spencer Horwitz to take the lead in the top of the 10th inning.
The Curve went down in order in the bottom of the 10th as Jake Elliott struck out a pair and got a fly out to deep left to end the ballgame.
The Curve managed at least one hit in each of the first eight innings on Wednesday night, led by two-hit days from Liover Peguero, Jared Triolo and Matthiessen.
Altoona dominated on the mound with 16 strikeouts through nine innings, one shy of matching the franchise record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning game.
