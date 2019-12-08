The Johnstown Tomahawks showed significant improvement over their effort from 24 hours earlier at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday night.
But in a bit of irony, Johnstown lost 4-2 to the New Jersey Titans in front of 1,754 fans this time.
On Friday, coach Mike Letizia wasn’t particularly pleased with his team’s play, but the Tomahawks won that contest 4-1 and moved within a point of the first-place Titans.
Now, the two East Division frontrunners are once again separated by three points in the division, with two more games set in New Jersey next weekend.
“Our effort today was much better,” Letizia said after his team outshot the Titans 37-25. “I thought we controlled most of the pace. We outplayed them in my opinion.
“But the couple breakdowns we had, they put in our net and we didn’t capitalize on our opportunities.”
New Jersey scored three times in the decisive third period, the last goal finding an empty net with 33 seconds remaining.
The Titans have 41 points, while Johnstown has 38.
Titans goaltender Patrick Pugliese stopped 36 shots and improved to 12-2-1.
“(Pugliese) made some big saves,” Letizia said. “I thought we also missed some nets.
“There were some bounces he got fortunate on. That’s how it goes sometimes. It’s the way that hockey works.
“I thought we didn’t have our best game on Friday but we ended up coming out with a nice win,” he said. “I thought we definitely played much better tonight but we don’t come out on the right side of it.”
The Titans’ Cade Penney scored his first goal of the season at 5:57 of the first period against Alex Tracy (6-3-1). Johnstown had a 15-9 shots on goal advantage in the period.
The second period was back-and-forth, but neither team found the net until the Tomahawks’ Carson Gallagher scored his 14th goal of the season with the teams skating 4-on-4.
The goal set off the annual Teddy Bear Toss. The Tomahawks later announced that 1,001 stuffed animals and toys were tossed onto the ice and will be donated to charity.
“It took a little longer than we wanted,” Letizia said. “It was a really nice play. Bennett (Stockdale) chipped the puck down to himself and he had a great play out front to Gally and he buried it.”
New Jersey’s Matthew Iasenza scored on a breakaway 1:46 into the final period to make it 2-1.
“They got the early one in the third,” Letizia said. “But we bounced back. It was one of those games.”
The Tomahawks’ Pavel Kharin tallied an unassisted goal at 11:05 to tie the game.
But Kyle Jeffers netted the eventual game-winner on a rebound with 4:11 remaining.
“We kind of lost him off the wall. He had a puck in the slot,” Letizia said. “Tracy made a nice save but they picked up the puck and got a nice rebound.”
Mitch Machlitt hit the empty net for his 17th goal of the season.
“It’s been a battle, and I’d imagine it’s going to be similar to that out there,” Letizia said. “We know them very well. We know how they play.
“They’re a run-and-gun, offensive-style team. We’ve got to learn from it and understand any small breakdowns in our own zone are dangerous and go into our net.
“We have to shore those up next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.