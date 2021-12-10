After taking a one-goal lead on high-powered New Jersey after the first period, Johnstown looked to be in good position following a stellar defensive frame against the NAHL East Division’s top squad.
The Tomahawks kept up their offensive pressure on the Titans, but after a second-period goal was waved off, Johnstown appeared to have lost momentum.
New Jersey responded by tallying three unanswered goals over the remainder of the contest to claim a 3-1 victory over Johnstown on Friday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“It was pretty tight for most of the game,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “We had a lot of chances, and their goalie made a lot of big-time saves. We get that one goal disallowed, though, it’s tough. All those things happened right before they tied it, and unfortunately you can’t go back and change that.”
Johnstown held a 1-0 lead after Jake Black scored his 19th goal of the season with 42 seconds left in the first period.
The Tomahawks kept the Titans at bay while consistently getting chances at the net, including getting a penalty shot opportunity, but Stephen Kyrkostas was denied by New Jersey’s Andrew Takacs. Late in the second, Ryan Vellucci pushed a shot through Takacs’ legs, but the goal was waved off due to what was deemed goaltender interference.
“Right there was a chance to go up by two and they caught the break,” Letizia said.
New Jersey answered 91 seconds later when Brandon Avezov snagged a rebound off Sam Evola’s leg pad and put a shot past his blocker to tie the game.
The Titans then tallied two third-period goals, as Anthony Calafiore put a shot from the left crease over Evola’s shoulder with 6:25 remaining to put New Jersey in front.
Tommy Bannister added an empty-net goal with 14 seconds remaining to set the final.
Evola finished the game with 26 saves for the Tomahawks, with 16 coming in the first period, where New Jersey outshot Johnstown 16-7 despite being down in the score column.
Evola stopped two breakaway opportunities in the first period, as well as denying a Ryan Coughlin penalty shot in the second.
“Sammy played a hell of a game tonight,” Letizia said of Evola. “Especially in the first, he made some big saves. He really stepped up with us being short-handed at that time after a couple penalties. It was just unfortunate we weren’t able to turn those around on offense with some of the chances we had.”
The loss gives the Tomahawks their fourth defeat in five meetings with the first-place Titans this season, including four straight losses, where Johnstown has scored a total of just five goals.
The Tomahawks will look to avenge the loss when they face the Titans again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s going to be another high-intensity matchup,” Letizia said. “Every play is magnified when you play this type of team, and every single play you make means that much more.
“We’re just going to have to find a way to get more pucks behind the goalie and be a little more sharper.”
Note: Prior to the opening face off, the Tomahawks honored Sherry Cole, a member of the organization who passed away on Thursday at the age of 56. The Tomahawks held a moment of silence and played a tribute video for Cole, who served as an executive assistant for the team since 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.