JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The first-place Maryland Black Bears haven’t lost in nearly a month, so when the Johnstown Tomahawks took a first-period lead on Friday, it got the attention of coach Clinton Mylymok.
“Johnstown had a very good first period,” Mylymok said after his Black Bears came back to beat the Tomahawks 3-1.
“They were getting to pucks first.
“They’re a well-coached team. They were playing the game to a ‘T,’ really. Almost like playing a road game at home.
“I told our guys, ‘You’re not looking very interested. Let’s pick it up a little bit,’ ” Mylymok said of his first-intermission chat. “Some of our weapons showed up and stepped up. That’s what you need after a lackluster first.
“You can’t have your fourth-line guys be the ones. Your top guys show up. That’s the experience we have.”
The teams will meet again at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Maryland extended its winning streak to seven games and the Black Bears have won 12 of their past 13.
The last team to beat the Black Bears?
The Tomahawks won 4-3 over Maryland at the War Memorial on Oct. 22.
“The first period was back and forth,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “The second half of the period, we really started to come on, created a lot of chances, got some shots. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get any more by him.
“We get an early power play in the second. We just get a turnover.
“We let the guy just take the puck from us and it ends up in the back of the net with a shortie. A couple more (goals) after that.”
The Tomahawks outshot the Black Bears 13-7 in the opening period and took a 1-0 advantage on Johnny Ulicny’s fifth goal of the season 4:34 into the game.
“He went to the net on that first one,” Letizia said. “He was able to get his stick on it.”
Maryland reversed the trend in the second period as the Black Bears tallied three unanswered goals to lead 3-1 through 40 minutes.
Dimitry Kebreau tied the score with a short-handed goal 1:56 into the second. Kebreau has 17 goals this season.
Luke Van Why gave the Black Bears the lead with his fourth goal at 6:22, and Branden Piku made it a two-goal margin with his fifth of the season at 16:07.
“We had our looks too,” Letizia said. “We had a 2-on-1 with an empty net, back door.
“It doesn’t go in. A couple minutes later, they come down and make it 2-1. That’s the way the game goes sometimes.”
The Tomahawks appeared to close within one goal with 1:29 left in the game. Ulicny’s apparent goal was waved off and the call stood after a meeting of officials and the goal judge. A crowd of 1,556 disapproved.
Black Bears goaltender William Hakansson improved to 13-0-0 after stopping 26 Johns- town shots. Tomahawks goalie Adam Johnson made 21 saves and is 3-2-0.
“He’s obviously off to a special start,” Mylymok said of Hakansson. “He’s just one of those guys under pressure – we saw from Day 1 – he’s very good at tracking.
“Teams throw bodies at him.
“They throw traffic and he seems to find a way to find pucks.
“He’s unflappable. It’s his demeanor. He’s very laid back and he’s very talented.”
Maryland improved to 20-3-0 with 40 points. The Black Bears have scored a league-high 93 goals.
“They’re a good team, a deep team,” said Letizia, whose Tomahawks slipped to 7-8-3 with 17 points in fifth place. “They don’t really have any holes in their lineup. They have a strong defense. They play a solid game and they work.
“It’s on us to make sure we can compete. The biggest thing is making sure we have a work ethic that can match theirs. You can’t not give your best effort.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
