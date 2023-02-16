The Johnstown Tomahawks’ season-best, eight-game winning streak will be tested this weekend as the first-place Maryland Black Bears visit 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The fifth-place Tomahawks have gained 16 points during the winning streak and are within one point of fourth-place Maine, but the Black Bears have been atop the East Division for most of the season.
“With Maryland, it’s a bit of a different animal because they are deep and fast up front and they don’t give up a lot defensively,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “They’re at or near the top of the league in shots for and fewest shots against. That means your attention to detail and commitment to work is crucial.”
Johnstown and Maryland will face off at 7:30 p.m. Friday and meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Tomahawks (21-17-2) have 44 points. Maryland (28-10-4) has 60 points, seven better than second-place New Jersey. The Black Bears are 8-3-2 in their past 13 games, earning 18 of a possible 26 points during that span.
“They’ve been at the top of this division all season long so we know the success they have had,” Letizia said. “For us, again, it’s about taking the game that’s in front of us and being the best version of ourselves.
“I think outside the glass and in preparation, we have to be aware of their tendencies and strengths, and then when we are on the ice, we have to play the game that gives us our greatest chance for success.”
Maryland is led by Christian Catalano’s 24 goals and 45 points, an average of 1.07 points a game.
The Black Bears have five players who average .83 points a game or higher. Brad McNeil (14-23-37), Branden Piku (14-20-34), Luke Van Why (8-25-33) and Dmitry Kebreau (18-12-30) are top scorers.
Goaltender William Hakansson (18-4-3) has a 2.48 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.
“The X’s and O’s are important, and equally important is the will to do absolutely whatever it takes to win,” Letizia said.
Johnstown’s Anthony Galante has a team-high 38 points, including 18 goals, an average of one point a game. Draker Albers (16-17-33) and Johnny Ulicny (9-20-29) also are among the team leaders.
Goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp has been a big reason for the Tomahawks’ recent surge. Rajalin-Scharp has won his past six starts, with three of his four shutouts coming during this stretch.
Adam Johnson is 7-4-0 in net with the Tomahawks.
“Our goaltending will have to stay consistent, and our team defense is going to be huge for us going forward,” Letizia said. “So is everyone buying into playing harder without the puck.
“I believe it isn’t a secret that the harder and feistier you play without the puck will in turn get you the puck more often throughout the game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.