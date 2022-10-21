JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A fevered 40-second exchange of goals late in the third period of Friday’s NAHL game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial may not have matched the story that the majority of the Maryland Black Bears’ 4-3 win over the Johnstown Tomahawks had written, but it was a poignant summary of what Mike Letizia sees in his Tomahawks squad.
The same Tomahawks who pushed their first-place visitors to the final seconds with a near-goal that danced across the goal line, but not over.
“We obviously didn’t quit,” Letizia said. “We’ll never quit. Even at end there, the puck just kind of rolled over the goal line.
“We just couldn’t find a way to get it over the line.”
Maryland, which scored all four of its goals during the third period on its way to a fifth straight win, held a 3-1 lead until the 18:16 mark of the frame when Drake Albers slipped his second goal of the evening past Black Bears goaltender William Hakansson with assists from Johnny Ulicny and Ethan Perrault.
The hope of a comeback was stunted 20 seconds later when Maryland’s Brayden Stannard replied with an elevated wrist shot that beat Johnstown’s Alec Rajalin-Scharp.
Another 20 seconds passed before the Tomahawks (3-5-2) drew within a goal again, this time with Zachary Aben cashing in with help from Zach Hixon and James Barbour. Over the remaining time, Johnstown’s push for an equalizer volleyed across the Maryland goal crease, but never crossed the line.
A scrum in the corner to the right of Hakansson allowed the Black Bears (13-2-0) to burn off the final seconds, while also maintaining sizable early lead in the NAHL’s East Division chase.
Maryland (26 points) sits seven points ahead of New Jersey, which topped Philadelphia 3-2 in a shootout on Friday.
“We had a lead, we were doing OK,” Letizia said. “Special teams were kind of staying with them. Back and forth. We killed (penalties). They killed (penalties).
“They get that fluky one there to tie it up, we gave up the shorty and the power-play one.“
Albers broke the ice at 13:26 of the first when he received a feed in the slot from Johnny Ulicny before lifting a shot over the stick of Hakansson. Ethan Perrault also assisted on the goal, Albers’ fifth of the campaign.
Maryland’s Trey Scott knotted the score at 4:20 of the third when he fluttered the puck from the neutral zone past Rajalin-Scharp. The Black Bears added two more goals after Scott’s butterfly dump, first going ahead when Dimitry Kebreau finished a short-handed, odd-man rush by pounding home a pass from Stannard at 10:29. Brad McNeil’s power-play goal, with help from Kebreau and Sean Kilcullen, gave the guests a 3-1 lead at 14:07.
“We knew we were getting a battle,” Letizia said. “They have a lot of shot volume. They’re averaging quite a bit of shots throughout the season. I thought we did a pretty good job of defending, taking some things away and keeping things from the outside for the most part. Unfortunately, they got one more than we did at the end.”
Maryland outshot Johnstown 37-22 and hammered out the first eight shots of the third period before Scott’s game-tying tally.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
