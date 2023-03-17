ODENTON, Md. – The Maryland Black Bears tallied the first two and the final four goals of Friday's contest to dominate the Johnstown Tomahawks 6-1 at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
Friday was Johnstown's first game in 13 days after an idle weekend.
Christian Catalano and Luke Van Why each found the back of the net to put Maryland up 2-0, but David Matousek's goal cut the deficit down to 2-1 after the first period. Gabriel Lunn and Ryan Panico each assisted on Matousek's marker.
Maryland's Caleb Craven, Catalano, Brad McNeil (two assists) and Sean Kilcullen each scored in the second period to lead 6-1.
No scoring occurred in the third.
Johnstown's Adam Johnson stopped 17 of 22 shots before being replaced by Alec Rajalin-Scharp (16 saves on 17 saves) in the second period.
First-place Maryland (34-14-4 with 72 points) outshot Johnstown 39-25.
Johnstown (23-21-4 with 50 points) is seven points behind fourth-place Northeast. The top four teams in the NAHL East Division advance to the playoffs.
The teams meet again Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.