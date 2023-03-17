The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase. Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere said in a statement released by the NHL's Flyers there is no excuse for his actions and added he'd do whatever he can to make up for what he called a lack of judgment. Danny Briere said in a statement he was shocked to see his son's actions. Carson Briere was previously dismissed from Arizona State's hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. A spokesperson for Mercyhurst said a code of student conduct process was underway.