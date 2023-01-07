JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fifth-year senior Samantha Pirosko scored a team-high 17 points and snared 11 rebounds as No. 23 Gannon extended its win streak to seven straight with a 67-48 victory over Pitt-Johnstown Saturday afternoon in the Sports Center.
Peyton Alazaus recorded a game-high 18 points to pair with five rebounds for Pitt-Johnstown (8-5), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Alazaus shot 6 of 11 from the floor, including a 4-of-7 clip from beyond the arc.
The Mountain Cats grabbed their largest lead at 13-9 after Olivia Fasick made two free throws with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter, but the Golden Knights grabbed the lead for good after stringing together a prolonged 30-5 run over the next 10-plus minutes to go up 39-18.
While neither team was efficient from the field in the second quarter, the difference came at the free-throw line. Gannon shot a perfect 10 of 10 from the stripe in the second to outscore Pitt-Johnstown 20-9 and take a 43-23 lead into the break.
Emma Wright contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Knights, who improved to 13-2. Delaney Dogan added 12 points and six boards. Most of Gannon's damage came from inside as it racked up 36 points in the paint.
Hayden Taylor and Makalyn Clapper each scored eight points for the Mountain Cats.
Pitt-Johnstown outscored Gannon 15-10 in the fourth quarter. Both teams sit in a four-way tie for second place in the PSAC West.
