STOYSTOWN, Pa. – Artie Fink defeated Brady Moran on the fourth playoff hole at the fourth annual Laurel Highlands Invitational on Sunday at Oakbrook Golf Club.
The duo both recorded a three-round score of 219 at plus-5. Fink carded a 70, 73 and 76. Moran finished with a 68, 80 and 71 to force a tie and playoff. The duo matched each other over the first three playoff holes.
Alan Waters (220), two-time champion Tony Orlandi (223) and Jacob VanLenten (226) rounded out the top five.
Sinking Valley Country Club won the team title with a three-day score of 897 (plus-41). Sinking Valley recorded tallies of 293, 302 and 302. Oakbrook Golf Club (907), Windber Country Club (911) and Somerset Country Club (926) finished between second and fourth place, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.