ALTOONA, Pa. – With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth for Altoona and one out, Abrahan Gutierrez grounded into a game-ending double play to hand the Curve their second consecutive loss as Reading defeated Altoona 3-1 in front of 6,018 fans on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
With reliever Brett Schultze taking the mound in the ninth, Claudio Finol knocked a leadoff single before pinch-hitter Domingo Leyba drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Jackson Glenn then executed a perfect sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position before Matt Fraizer drew a walk to load the bases. Gutierrez then grounded into the double play to bring an abrupt end to the comeback attempt.
Matthew Kroon hit a first inning leadoff home run for Reading off Curve starter Sean Sullivan, who allowed a second run in the second inning to finish with line of two innings, two runs allowed on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Glenn tied the game with a bottom of the first inning leadoff home run of his own, his first at the Double-A level. It was the only run in the contest for the Curve, who finished with seven hits but stranded 12 runners on base. Glenn finished a triple shy of the cycle in a 3-for-4 performance.
Justin Meis struck out a season-high six batters out of the bullpen for Altoona, working three scoreless innings without allowing a hit. Tahnaj Thomas struck out two batters and walked three over two scoreless frames with no hits allowed. Cameron Junker allowed two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth, before Tyler Samaniego struck out two in the ninth inning.
Altoona's Mike Jarvis stole two bases in his Double-A debut, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk. Gutierrez added two hits and a walk in the loss. Curve pitching totaled 13 strikeouts in the defeat.
Altoona finishes its six-game set with Reading at 6 p.m. Sunday night. The Curve send right-hander Braxton Ashcraft to the mound with Reading scheduled to pitch right-hander Zach Haake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.