ALTOONA, Pa. – Quinn Priester allowed a career-high seven runs on eight hits as Reading avenged its shoutout loss from Wednesday night with a 9-0 triumph over the Altoona Curve on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Reading scored twice off Priester in the second inning and five more times in the fourth, as he went 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Ethan Wilson hit a solo home run in the second inning, his first with Reading this season. Johan Rojas later hit an RBI single in the frame.
Priester walked home a run with the bases loaded before Wendell Rijo brought two runs home on a single in the fourth. A third run would score on the play on a throwing error by Endy Rodriguez. Jhailyn Ortiz hit an RBI single off Brad Case in the next at-bat.
Omar Cruz tossed 2 1/3 hitless innings of relief with five strikeouts in the outing. Jeff Passantino allowed two runs in relief on four hits and one walk. Cameron Junker tossed a scoreless ninth inning.
Reading used five pitchers in the bullpen game shutout: Taylor Lehman, Adam Leverett, Brett Schulze, Matt Seelinger and Billy Sullivan. The Curve had six hits, all singles, and drew one walk with one hit batter. Rodriguez saw a 15-game on-base streak and a four-game RBI streak end in the loss.
Liover Peguero stole a base in the contest, matching his career high of 28 on the season. It leaves Altoona with 157 stolen bases on the season, two shy of the franchise record of 159.
The loss officially eliminates Altoona from playoff contention, sitting 3 1/2 games back from Erie with three games to play in the regular season.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at 6 p.m. Friday night. The Curve will send right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski to the mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.