READING, Pa. – For the first time all season, Altoona was shutout as Reading walked off the Curve on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, 1-0, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night.
The shutout loss snaps a streak of 53 games without being shutout to begin the season for Altoona (26-28), a streak that was the second-longest active streak in minor league baseball. It was a bullpen game for the Fightin Phils (23-31), who struck out ten curve batters in the scoreless affair.
With one out in the ninth inning, Aldrem Corredor lined a single off JC Flowers to reach base. He was pinch ran for by Hunter Markwardt, who reached third on a hit-and-run as Jack Conley singled. This brought Jonathan Guzman to the plate, who drew a 1-2 count before Flowers threw a wild pitch that evaded Altoona’s catcher Blake Sabol and allowed the winning run to cross. It is the fourth time this season Altoona has been walked-off.
The Curve managed just two hits in the contest: a Liover Peguero double in the fourth and a Matt Gorski single in the seventh. It was the 16th double of the season for Peguero, who leads the Eastern League in the category.
Noe Toribio tossed two hitless innings in the spot start for Altoona, striking out one on two walks and no hits. Travis MacGregor then entered the contest and delivered one of his best outings of the season. The right-hander went five innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters, matching the most by a bullpen arm this season for the Curve. Flowers allowed the one run on two walks and two hits in 1.1 innings.
