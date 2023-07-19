ALTOONA, Pa. – Reading packed its bats for Game 2 of the series, knocking four home runs in an 8-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona dropped to 6-8 in the second half, 40-42 overall this season.
Claudio Finol and Matt Fraizer paced the Altoona offense with five of the nine hits recorded by the Curve. Fraizer drove home Finol with a single in the third inning to get Altoona on the board after the Fightin Phils jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the top of the third inning.
Right-hander Aaron Shortridge was charged with the loss despite tossing 5 2/3 innings in a starting role for the Curve. Reading’s Ethan Wilson and Max McDowell each homered off Shortridge in the second inning and Matthew Kroon added a solo shot to lead off the sixth inning and complete the line for Altoona’s starter. Shortridge had allowed just seven home runs in 78 innings this season until he allowed a season-high three homers on Wednesday afternoon.
Reading added to the lead with a run-scoring single by McDowell in the sixth inning off Omar Cruz. Cruz went on to toss 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed three runs after he allowed a two-run homer to Casey Martin in the eighth inning, which made it 8-1.
Altoona grabbed a run back when Finol began the ninth inning with a solo homer, his third home run of the season. Finol picked up three hits in the loss, his third three-hit game of the season.
Altoona continues its six-game set with Reading at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Curve send right-hander Beau Sulser to the mound with right-hander Mick Abel slated to start for the Fightin Phils.
