ALTOONA – Portage sophomore Lauren Shaffer and Westmont Hilltop senior Nick Fetzer won individual gold and the Forest Hills girls were the team champs on Saturday at the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational.
Shaffer shattered the course record with a time of 19:50.35, 38 seconds better than the old record among the 138 runners while Fetzer battled a familiar Laurel Highlands foe, Bedford junior Van May, to win the title in 16:19.35 among 149 competitiors.
The Rangers finished with 45 points followed by St. Marys (66), Bedford (120) and Westmont Hilltop (124). Junior Paige Greathouse was fifth overall for Forest Hills, which also placed senior Lacey Greathouse (sixth), freshman Danielle Dumm (eighth) and freshman Delaney Dumm (ninth).
Westmont Hilltop junior Ellie Dorian was second and Bedford freshman Savannah Nesbitt was fourth.
May ran the course in 16:28.91 to finish second while Somerset sophomore Colton Walker was eighth and Windber’s Matthew Shank was ninth.
The Altoona boys were the team champions with 39, followed by Northern Bedford with 87. Three Laurel Highlands squads were in the next three slots, Somerset (119), Penn Cambria (170) and Westmont Hilltop (176).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.