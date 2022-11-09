JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ferndale Area High School senior Angelina Wagner signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at NCAA Division I St. Peter’s University on Wednesday.
The talented pitcher-shortstop will continue her education and play for the Peacocks in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“I’ve been playing softball since I was 4,” Wagner said at a signing ceremony held at the high school auditorium. “I fell in love with it. I’ve played a bunch of different sports, still do, but softball has definitely been my passion since I was a little kid.
“I definitely would not be here without my friends, my family and my school. They helped me so much to get to the collegiate level to play.”
Wagner also plays basketball and volleyball for the Yellow Jackets.
Entering her senior season in softball next spring, she will look to build on a junior campaign in which she batted .547 with 32 runs, 16 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, nine doubles, three triples and six home runs.
In the circle, Wagner collected 166 strikeouts and had nine wins on a 2022 team that advanced to the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round.
As a sophomore, Wagner batted .720 with five home runs on a district playoff team. She had a .770 on-base percentage and 1.360 slugging percentage. In 2021, she had 133 strikeouts. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her freshman season.
“I have videos of her from when she was 2 or 3. Angelina’s always been amazing athletically,” said her father and coach Chris Wagner.
“My dad has been my coach since I was 4. We have the strongest bond,” added Angelina Wagner, who also was joined by her mother Rebecca Wagner at the signing.
St. Peter’s University is located in Jersey City, New Jersey.
“I love their campus,” Angelina Wagner said.
“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always said I wanted to go to college out of state and in a city.”
“I love the idea of St. Peter’s. You can see the Statue of Liberty from her school,” Chris Wagner said.
“There are a lot of opportunities.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.