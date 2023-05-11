Although a nagging shoulder injury slowed Ferndale Area High School’s Ian Conway down during his senior season on the Conemaugh Valley football team, there was nothing going to stop his next venture.
A determined Conway officially committed to play football at St. Francis University on Thursday afternoon as a preferred walk-on during a ceremony attended by family, friends and coaches.
“It was close to home,” Conway said.
“It felt like the perfect college when I stepped on (campus), I knew that’s the college I wanted to go to. Just to have the opportunity to play there means a lot.”
Conway realized a lifelong dream to continue his career on the gridiron.
“It was always a goal to play college football,” Conway said.
“I’m glad to say that it came true.”
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete, who also competed in baseball, basketball (2022-23 all-WestPAC selection) and track and field, will major in accounting and finance at St. Francis, which competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level in Division I.
Various factors led Conway to Loretto.
“The successful football program,” Conway explained his decision. “Their business school is very good. When I went there, it felt like everyone cared about you. You weren’t just a number there.”
Conway, who played defensive end, cornerback and tight end for Conemaugh Valley, was recruited as an outside linebacker in St. Francis’ 3-4 scheme led by Bishop McCort Catholic graduate and defensive coordinator Scott Lewis.
“I think just how aggressive they were,” Conway described St. Francis’ defense.
“They didn’t sit back.
“They wanted to attack and just be aggressive. I like how they play.”
St. Francis went 9-3 and 7-0 in the Northeast Conference to claim its second league title in 2022.
The Red Flash are led by coach Chris Villarrial.
Conway believes adjusting to play on the co-op team when Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale merged in football before the 2020 season will help him acclimate at the college level.
“I think being able to adjust to playing with a whole new team, a completely different environment because of the co-op, I think I learned a lot,” Conway said. “I think that will definitely help me.”
Conway made an impact while on the gridiron in numerous ways.
“Honestly, he’s a coach’s dream,” Conemaugh Valley assistant football coach Joe Antal said. “You couldn’t ask for more from a coaching perspective of what he does and brings.
“To say he’s a hard worker is an understatement. He’s obviously an athletically gifted young man, but the thing that really sticks out about him is the fact that he’s that field general. From a coaching aspect, you have complete trust in what he’s going to do on the field.
“Great leader. Great player. Hard worker. Just a great young man.”
Conway, who totaled 19 tackles in five games during the 2022 season, is the son of Bernard and Maureen Conway.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
