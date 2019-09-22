Ferndale fell behind after the opening drive of the game against visiting North Star on Saturday afternoon, but the Yellow Jackets were able to weather that early storm and take control of the contest thanks to a big-play offense and a defense that slammed the door on the Cougars the rest of the way in a 33-7 victory.
“Today we put it together in all phases of the game,” said Ferndale coach Shawn Furfari, whose club won its second straight after an 0-3 start to the season. “We faced some adversity at the beginning but responded.”
Ferndale outgained the Cougars (1-4) by a 355-161 margin in total yards, with quarterback Loghan Furfari keying a balanced offense by completing 5 of 6 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Eight different Yellow Jacket ball carriers combined for 162 yards on the ground. “We have some new skill kids still learning the offense, and today they played the way they are capable of playing,” said Coach Furfari.
“It was a rough day today,” said North Star coach Wes Berkebile. “It was hot, we were battling injuries, and because of that had to play some guys who weren’t ready, and that hurt us.”
The depleted Cougars were missing a combined eight starters.
Ty Maluchnik rushed for a game-high 140 yards on 25 carries, generating the Cougars’ lone score and all but 21 of their total offensive yards.
Maluchnik rambled for gains of 18 and 26 yards on the game’s opening series, and he capped off the 10-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard score. Bryce Salyers added the extra point to make it 7-0 at the 7:10 mark.
Ferndale looked ready to answer on the ensuing possession as Furfari completed two passes for 43 yards and scrambled 10 yards to help the Yellow Jackets to a first-and-goal. However, a false start penalty pushed Ferndale back, and the Cougar defense eventually stopped the Yellow Jackets on downs to turn away the threat.
North Star then went three-and-out, and Ferndale got great field position at the Cougar 36. A North Star personal foul penalty subsequently gave the Yellow Jackets a first-and-goal, and Noah Korenoski then plowed in from the 1 to put Ferndale on the board. The extra point try dinged the crossbar, keeping the margin at 7-6.
The Cougars again drove to the red zone on the following series, but Furfari intercepted a Kyle Price pass to keep North Star from adding to the lead.
Ferndale then faced third down from its own 16, and Furfari threw deep and hit Seth Coleman in stride for an 84-yard go-ahead touchdown. Tajahi Thomas’s extra point put the Yellow Jackets up 13-7 with 4:23 left in the half.
That margin held up until the break, and Ferndale subsequently broke the contest open with three straight third-quarter touchdowns.
A kickoff return by Thomas gave the Yellow Jackets great field position at the North Star 46.
Thomas then picked up a 23-yard gain for a first-and-goal, and he then took it in from the 3 to make it 20-7.
After a three-and-out, it took Ferndale just one play to extend its lead when Furfari found Chance Kelly over the middle, and Kelly sprinted past the Cougar defense en route to a 59-yard score.
Justin Mitchell recovered a North Star fumble on the next play from scrimmage at the Cougar 25, and a 17-yard run by Alex Barrett then set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Braedon Wagner that set the eventual final.
“We hit some passes, and that got our confidence going on offense,” said Coach Furfari. “Then we were able to get physical and pound the ball on the ground in the second half.”
Both teams will face tough challenges next week, as North Star hosts Berlin Brothersvalley on Friday, while Ferndale hosts Portage on Saturday.
