Appalachian Conference and Northern Cambria League champions.
District 6 Class 1A title.
An upset victory in the first round of the state playoffs.
A school-record 28 wins.
The 1991-92 Ferndale Area High School boys basketball team checked plenty of boxes during one of the most memorable small-school runs in city hoops history.
The 30th anniversary of that multiple title-winning season will be commemorated at halftime of Friday night’s contest between the host Yellow Jackets and United at Ferndale Elementary School gymnasium.
“It’s a cliche, but it was a team,” said former Ferndale coach Don Stanton, who was in his first season leading the Yellow Jackets in 1991-92. “Everybody knew their role, whether they were scorers or guys rebounding. We had contributions off the bench.”
‘Complemented each other’The Yellow Jackets certainly had plenty of contributions from playmaker Matt Lushko, who scored more than 900 points in his senior season, earning all-state honors while finishing his stellar career with a Cambria County record 2,541 points.
“It was one of those teams where you had people on there who wanted to do specific things,” said Lushko, now the state director of Western Pennsylvania for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Me and Scott Dressick were scorers. Rick Roth just wanted to rebound.
“Matt Schmidt was a big man and able to rebound.
“We just complemented each other well,” added Lushko, who went on to a hall of fame basketball career at Pitt-Johns- town. “It was a team that had been together for a while. We played together well. We liked each other.
“When you play as a team you can accomplish those types of things.”
Stanton said four starters planned on attending Friday’s ceremony – Lushko, Dressick, Roth and Schmidt. He said starter Jeff Dunbar is unable to attend. Stanton also said Lester Dudley and Craig Oaks were listed as attendees.
‘Was just natural’
“We’d been playing together since we were in sixth or seventh grade, maybe even younger than that,” said Dressick, a 1,000-point scorer and career rebounding leader at Ferndale. “We had been playing together so long that we knew where everybody was every single second. It was just natural. We knew everybody’s weaknesses and strengths and how fast they were and where they were going to be.
“We used to shovel snow off the basketball courts at Ferndale so we could play basketball all winter.”
Ferndale went 28-3, rolling through opponents in two conferences – Appalachian and Northern Cambria League.
The Yellow Jackets beat Juniata Valley 71-52 in the District 6 Class 1A title game at what then was known as St. Francis College in Loretto.
‘Biggest win of the year’
Next up was a PIAA playoff date against District 7 power Monessen, a team only a few years removed from boys state title wins in 1988 and 1989.
“The Appalachian Conference and the District 6 title at St. Francis, that’s everybody’s goal,” Stanton said. “But that next game, when we got into the state round against Monessen at IUP, was pretty special. That win was probably the biggest win of the year.
“Everybody’s thinking we’re the underdog. Everybody had us losing that game.”
In the days leading up to the PIAA contest, the Ferndale players embraced the underdog title that a 27-win team was given against the 18-7 district fourth-place finisher from the WPIAL.
Lushko scored 32 points as the state’s sixth-ranked Yellow Jackets defeated the seventh-ranked Greyhounds, 79-70.
‘Game was unreal’
“That was all new to us because they were from Pittsburgh. For us from Johns- town, that was a big team that was supposed to beat us,” said Rick Roth, who finished 1991-92 with a program, single-season record 355 rebounds. “I remember the Monessen game. They came out talking and chirping at all of us, and especially at me and Scott Dressick.”
Monessen led 33-32 at halftime, but Ferndale outscored the Greyhounds 49-37 in the final two quarters of a foul-filled contest, as the Yellow Jackets won their 20th consecutive game.
“I remember when Matt Lushko dunked on them on a fast break,” said Roth, a teacher at North Hills School District in Pittsburgh for 20 years. “I remember one kid from Monessen just shaking his head.”
Dressick also pegged the PIAA first-round game as a high point of a milestone season.
“The Monessen win was our biggest win,” said Dressick, a Johnstown area resident who has been an officer at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset for 24 years.
“They were a Pittsburgh city team. They were so tall, so big and fast. It was intimidating when we first got there.
“But we came out, pressed them and played hard. We got down by eight or nine points. There was a technical foul on them.
“We hit the free throws and made a comeback and beat them. That game was unreal.”
‘A great year’
The magical run ended in the next round against Linesville at Clarion University.
The District 10 runner-up Lions beat the Yellow Jackets 79-50.
After the game, Stanton provided a memorable quote to then Tribune-Democrat sportswriter Sam Ross Jr.
“For now it hurts,” Stanton said in the moments after the 1991-92 season ended.
“But tomorrow or next week or next year, the kids and the community will realize what they’ve done this year. We’ve had individual achievements, team records, the Appalachian Conference championship, a District 6 championship.
“It’s been a great year and we can’t let one loss detract from that.”
Three decades later, those words still ring true.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
