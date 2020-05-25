Noah Korenoski forged friendships and team bonds with students and coaches at two high schools throughout his varsity career.
A senior at Ferndale Area High School, where he was a standout middle linebacker on the football team, Korenoski also made his mark on the wrestling mat as part of a co-op agreement with nearby Westmont Hilltop High School.
His prowess on the mat will lead Korenoski to Garrett College in McHenry, Maryland, where he will wrestle for the Lakers. Tanner Cahill, a Conemaugh Township High School graduate who wrestled three years at NCAA Division I Bloomsburg University, is on the coaching staff at Garrett College.
“The loyalty of their coaches impressed me,” Korenoski said. “Coach Cahill stuck by my side the whole way through the year. Even though I didn’t have much showing at the beginning of the year, he still talked to me. Once I made a showing down at Hershey at states, some other coaches started contacting me. I just kept thinking about Coach Cahill because he was there at the beginning of the year.”
Korenoski had a career 111-43-0 record with a .721 winning percentage wrestling at 145 and 152 pounds for coach Matt Beaujon at Westmont Hilltop. He had 48 career pins while advancing to the regional tournament three times and making it to the PIAA Championship event as a senior.
“Westmont, even though it’s not my school, going up there, those guys are like my brothers,” Korenoski said. “The coaching staff, they’re the best. They help me out with everything. It’s really just a big family up there.”
Beaujon praised Korenoski during an interview with The Tribune-Democrat earlier this year.
“Noah has a been foundation within our lineup for the past four years, over that time accumulating over 100 individual wins and helping this team to state-level success,” Beaujon said.
“He has always been a hard worker, and over his high school career he has also evolved into a role model for his younger teammates. He carries himself well in the mat room, on match day and in the classroom, pretty much defining what a student-athlete is supposed to be and act like.”
Korenoski relished the leadership role.
“My class, we all came up from junior high as freshmen. We made the best of the situation,” he said. “We made the district duals our freshman year. No one really thought that we were going to do that as young as we were. My sophomore, junior and senior year we made it to team states.
“Guiding those younger kids through tough situations and showing them they can do whatever needs to happen, you’re just passing on the good vibes.”
On the football field, Korenoski was a fierce competitor, collecting more than 100 tackles during his junior and senior seasons.
“Football was so fun for me. It was a time to have fun for my guys,” Korenoski said. “Defense is my thing. I’m 5-7 and 145 pounds. I was playing middle linebacker in the WestPAC.”
Ferndale Athletic Director Steve Clawson said Korenoski’s leadership and athletic ability will be missed.
“On the football field, Noah was definitely a leader, motivator and a good teammate,” Clawson said. “He brought energy to the team throughout each game.
“In general, Noah is a very pleasant, respectful and well-mannered young man. These qualities earned him a citizenship award voted on by the entire faculty and given to only four seniors.
“We wish Noah good luck as he moves on to further his education and wrestling career at Garrett College.”
Korenoski intends to major in human services at Garrett College.
He is the son of Justin and Colleen Korenoski.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.