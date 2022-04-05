Left-handed pitcher Trey McGough will start the 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis Indians.
The 2016 Ferndale Area High School graduate spent most of the 2021 season with Double-A Altoona. The Pirates’ 24th-round pick in 2019 posted a 6-5 record and 3.19 ERA over 113 innings in 2021, which included six games with High-A Greensboro. McGough, 24, struck out 90 batters compared to 25 walks. He was named Pitcher of the Year by the Altoona Curve in 2021.
According to Baseball America, McGough has the “best control” in the Pirates’ farm system.
Over 145 2/3 minor league innings, McGough has a 3.34 ERA and 9-6 record. He has fanned 131 batters compared to 34 walks.
The rest of Indianapolis’ roster includes left-handed pitchers Cam Alldred, Joe Jacques (60-day injured list), Nathan Kirby, Cam Vieaux and Blake Weiman, right-handed pitchers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Austin Brice (development list), Brad Case, Roansy Contreras, Chase De Jong, Yerry De Los Santos, Matt Eckelman, Jerad Eickhoff, Eric Hanhold, Adonis Medina, Cristofer Melendez, John O’Reilly, Hunter Stratton and Beau Sulser, catchers Jason Delay, Grant Koch and Jamie Ritchie (7-day injured list), infielders Ji-Hwan Bae, Josh Bissonette, Rodolfo Castro, Brendt Citta, Oneil Cruz, Connor Kaiser, Mason Martin and Hunter Owen and outfielders Cal Mitchell, Jared Oliva, Chris Sharpe (development list), Canaan Smith-Njigba and Travis Swaggerty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.