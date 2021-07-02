HARTFORD, Conn. – Altoona left-hander Trey McGough, a Ferndale Area High School graduate and 24th round pick out of Mount St. Mary’s, struck out a career-high nine batters in the Curve’s rain-shortened 2-1 victory in five innings on Friday night over the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin Donuts Park.
McGough maneuvered around an RBI single from Coco Montes in the first inning and retired 11 of the final 14 batters he faced on his way to the victory. McGough struck out the side in order in the third inning and struck out two in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Overall, he allowed one run on four hits and one walk across five innings, needing just 76 pitches.
Arden Pabst’s RBI single tied the game in the second inning. Mason Martin’s RBI double in the third gave Altoona the lead.
