BOWIE, Md. – Altoona used a four-run third inning to take a commanding early lead and back Curve starting pitcher Trey McGough on their way to a 9-2 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium. Bowie needs a victory on Sunday to qualify for the Double-A Northeast League playoffs.
McGough, a Ferndale Area High School graduate, finished his season with a brilliant six-inning outing. He scattered two hits and two walks and struck out eight batters on his way to his sixth win with the Curve. The Pittsburgh Pirates' 24th-round pick in 2019 concluded his season with a 6-5 record, 3.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 113 innings over two levels. With Altoona, he tallied a 3.41 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 95 frames over 18 starts.
Oneil Cruz and Matt Fraizer each had three hits and two doubles as the Curve jumped all over rehabbing Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmerman. Zimmerman allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings and Altoona plated four runs in the fourth inning off Zimmerman and reliever Steven Klimek. Mason Martin picked up his team-best 75th run batted in with a sacrifice fly and Cal Mitchell added an RBI single in the game’s key inning.
Dylan Busby picked up his first Double-A hit and RBI when he smashed a two-run homer to right-center in the fifth inning that expanded the Curve lead to 7-0. Ji-Hwan Bae added his seventh homer of the season as part of a two-hit day in the sixth inning when he wrapped a line drive inside the left-field foul pole in the sixth inning.
Righty Will Gardner delivered two scoreless innings of relief, working around a hit batsman and a walk, and Yerry De Los Santos allowed his first run since coming off the injured list in the ninth inning when Cadyn Grenier hit a solo homer to left.
