Trey McGough

West Virginia Black Bears' left-handed pitcher Trey McGough delivers a pitch on Aug. 9, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va.

 West Virginia Black Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough earned his first victory with the Class A-level West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday. The left-hander pitched 21/3 perfect innings of relief to help the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate defeat the Williamsport Crosscutters 7-3.

McGough struck out one and fired 20 of his 31 pitches for strikes in the outing. Sunday was the fourth consecutive outing McGough has not surrendered an earned run, a stretch spanning 61/3 innings.

Through 252/3 professional frames, the Pirates’ 24th-round pick in June has amassed a 2.81 ERA with 31 strikeouts compared to just nine walks. Opponents are hitting .206 against McGough, who pitched collegiately at Mount St. Mary’s.

