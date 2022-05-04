Trey McGough is pitching at a level one step away from the major leagues, but the Ferndale Area High School graduate tries to approach each season with the same mindset.
“I’m honestly trying to stay the same pitcher I was last year,” McGough said during a telephone interview after the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians’ Wednesday afternoon game against the visiting Louisville Bats.
Last season – his third in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization since the Bucs drafted him in the 24th round in 2019 – McGough made an impression as a left-handed starter on the Double-A Altoona Curve.
McGough was named as the Curve's Pitcher of the Year after going 6-5 with a 3.41 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 21 walks. Including time in High-A Greensboro, McGough compiled 90 strikeouts and 25 walks in 113 innings pitched overall in 2021.
“There is an adjustment with every level,” McGough said. “It wasn’t overwhelming. It’s just super-cool to be around a bunch of guys (in Triple-A) who have big-league time. There are big-league vets in the clubhouse who have been around for years and have families.
“Obviously, the big leagues is where we want to go. Having guys in the clubhouse who have been there, and we’ve had a few call ups already, being able to see that is super-exciting. It’s eye-opening how close we really are.”
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound product of Mount St. Mary’s University began this season on the 7-day injured list on April 5. Gradually, the Indians worked McGough back in with one inning pitched on April 20, 24 and 27 (a start), and a two-inning outing on Saturday.
McGough (1-0, 0.00 ERA) has six strikeouts and one walk in five innings. He is scheduled to start Thursday morning’s 11:05 a.m. game against Louisville at Victory Field.
“I left spring training with some shoulder soreness,” said McGough, a former AAABA Tournament player with Martella’s Pharmacy. “Coming in here, we got in on a Friday before the season started. I ended up throwing a bullpen on Sunday. The shoulder soreness was still there and they ended up putting me on the IL just to make sure I was in a good spot at the beginning of the season.
“I got through that and they’re building me up to pitch more innings.”
McGough, 24, spent the offseason focusing on his velocity and adjusting the delivery on a few of his established pitches.
“I changed my changeup. I have a new changeup,” McGough said. “I tinkered with my slider a little bit. I’m just trying to get more separation among my pitches.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.