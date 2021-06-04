RICHMOND, Va. – Making his Class AA debut on Friday night, Ferndale Area graduate Trey McGough struck out six in 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs – three earned – on five hits and two walks. McGough took the loss as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Altoona Curve 5-3 on at The Diamond.
McGough threw a season-high 68 pitches.
Altoona stranded five baserunners over the final two innings, leaving the bases loaded in the ninth.
Oneil Cruz recorded team-best seventh multi-hit game of the season and extended his hit streak to nine straight games with a 2-for-4 day at the plate.
Cruz doubled in the first inning off Richmond starter Sean Hjelle and singled in the seventh inning. During his nine-game hit streak, Cruz is batting .359 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs and has driven in 10 runs.
Altoona took the first lead on a solo home run from Mason Martin in the second inning in support of McGough.
Richmond scored twice in the second inning and twice more in the fourth inning. Hjelle pitched into the seventh inning and earned the win, he allowed one run on four hits and no walks.
He struck out a season-high seven on 80 pitches.
The Curve rallied for a run in the eighth inning when Josh Bissonette drove in Daniel Amaral with a single to center.
After Deon Stafford doubled to put men on second and third with two out, but Norwith Gudino struck out Jonah Davis and got Cruz to fly out to left and end the threat.
Altoona made things interesting in the ninth when Rodolfo Castro doubled to begin the inning.
After Martin had a base hit taken away from him by shortstop Shane Matheny, Canaan Smith-Njigba singled in Castro to make it 5-3.
Cruz, Castro and Amaral each recorded two-hit days at the plate as Altoona collected ten hits in the defeat.
