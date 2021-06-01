Trey McGough traveled to Richmond, Virginia, and joined the Altoona Curve on Tuesday.
The left-handed pitcher from Ferndale found the latest stop in his journey as a Pittsburgh Pirates prospect quite rewarding.
“I’m super blessed and grateful to get this opportunity,” McGough said during a telephone interview. “Not many people get this opportunity. (Class) Double-A is different than anything before. To be in Altoona, super close to my home, is amazing as well.”
The transaction officially was announced on Tuesday, although it occurred on Monday.
The Pirates selected McGough out of Mount St. Mary’s University in the 24th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. The former Ferndale Area High standout also played in the AAABA Tournament with Martella’s Pharmacy.
Pittsburgh previously had assigned pitching prospect Max Kranick to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. The big club also called up pitcher Chad Kuhl from Indianapolis that same day.
“This season has been great. After not having a season in 2020, just to be able to play is exciting in itself,” said McGough, who appeared in six games with Greensboro, North Carolina, in the High-A East League. “I’ve been throwing well. I feel good. What I’m working on is just competing.
“That’s what it comes down to.”
McGough had 13 strikeouts and four walks in 18 innings with Greensboro. He didn’t have a decision, but posted a 2.00 ERA.
In 2019, the lefty had a combined 3-1 record with a save while splitting time with Bristol in the Appalachian League at the rookie level and West Virginia in the Class A New York-Penn League.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
This is the first time McGough will pitch at the Double-A level.
“I know one thing, in ‘A’ we were a young team,” McGough said of Greensboro. “Definitely, the age and experience are going to be a little different in Double-A.
“Other than that, it’s the same game. It’s still baseball.”
The Curve will play six games at Richmond before returning to Peoples Natural Gas Field on June 8 to begin a six-game home series against Akron.
“People have been reaching out already. Friends and family told me they’re excited and they’re going to be able to come to the games,” McGough said of the proximity of Altoona to his hometown.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.