FLINTON, Pa. – Despite the seven-year layoff between District 6 playoff wins, the Ferndale Area High School softball team was feeling right at home in Thursday’s Class 1A semifinals.
The Yellow Jackets brought along their mascot, and a family of carpenter bees greeted them at the visitor’s dugout at top-seeded Glendale.
When Angelina Wagner launched a fourth-inning drive over the snow fence in right field for a 1-0 lead, the healthy contingent of fans that followed Ferndale from Johnstown were abuzz, too.
It wasn’t to be, though.
Abbey Williams and Alyson Buterbaugh delivered two-run singles in the bottom of the fifth and freshman Madi Peterson’s change-of-pace pitching made it hold up as Glendale staged a return to next week’s championship game by ousting Wagner and the Yellow Jackets, 4-2, on a breezy but otherwise gorgeous afternoon. Ferndale finished the year 12-8.
“It’s especially hard since this is my last year and playing this year with all these girls I’ve grown up with like Ang with so much talent,” said a teary-eyed Sam Himes, one of three senior starters for the Yellow Jackets, after sharing a big hug with Wagner. “It’s so amazing to be part of such a good team.”
Wagner went 3-for-3 with two home runs and also struck out nine while twirling a four-hitter in the pitching circle. Himes and Deajah Chatman doubled for the Yellow Jackets.
“It’s definitely tough to take a loss like that. I absolutely love this team. They always had my back,” Wagner said. “We just happened to fall short. It’s tough to take.”
Ferndale had the tying run at first with two outs in the top of the seventh and Wagner on deck, but Peterson got Abby Barley for her 14th strikeout to end the game.
“When we got the 1-0 lead, maybe it was more hope, but I thought we might be able to hold on,” Ferndale coach Chris Wagner said. “It’s invaluable experience for a young team.”
That experience, though, is something Glendale already possessed entering Thursday’s contest. Subtract the canceled COVID year and the Vikings have now made it to the District 6-1A finals five straight times, winning in 2017 and 2021.
The poise that comes with that familiarity showed when Peterson – Glendale’s shortstop early in the season before starting pitcher Hannah Noel was lost after injuring her hand in warmups – came back from throwing two straight balls to fan Barley with three straight strikes.
“We’ve definitely seen this kind of competition,” Peterson said. “We knew coming into the game that they were going to put up a fight.”
The savvy also was evident during Glendale’s decisive rally. The Vikings only had two hits – those by Williams and Buterbaugh – but they used them, along with the only three walks they drew off Wagner, a pair of sacrifices and an error to gain the lead and tack on a couple of insurance runs.
Three of the four runs were unearned.
Williams was one of two seniors in Glendale’s starting lineup and the only one that batted.
“I felt pressure, but I do better under pressure,” Williams said. “I might not hit all the time, but, that time, I just knew I was going to hit the ball.”
It was Glendale’s fourth comeback win this season.
“There’s a reason we’re 16-1,” Viking coach Bruce Vereshack said. “We hit our way into the district finals. Their girl pitched a good game, but I keep telling our girls, ‘That dam’s going to break.’ ”
Peterson kept the Yellow Jackets off balance, minimizing their few chances – she struck out the side in the second, third and finally in the seventh after Chatman doubled and Hailey Berg reached on an error.
“Her changeup, definitely, (was a problem). She was just a lot faster than all the other pitchers we went against,” Himes said.
The Yellow Jackets, though, hoped, if they met in the future, it would be on a more level playing field.
“I think we definitely made a difference in our school. The chemistry we had definitely helped a lot,” Angelina Wagner said.
“A lot of our starters were freshmen, so this was their first year, but they definitely pulled through. (Glendale) had experienced players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.