JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ferndale Area High School senior Nick Reynolds played a significant role in bringing two high school football programs together during the past three seasons.
The four-year starting center who played his final three years at Conemaugh Valley High School as part of a football co-op is ready to join another program at Waynesburg University, a member of the NCAA Division III Presidents Athletic Conference.
A 5-foot-10, 220-pound center, Reynolds announced his commitment on Monday afternoon at Ferndale High School.
“I just liked the atmosphere out there and the coaching staff seemed nice,” Reynolds said of Waynesburg University. “That’s what really attracted me out there. They’re looking at me as a center on offense.”
Reynolds played his freshman season at Ferndale. He then started on the Blue Jays offensive line as part of a football co-op his sophomore through senior seasons.
In that time, Conemaugh Valley rushed for a cumulative 7,272 yards in 27 games, an average of 269.3 rushing yards a game. The Blue Jays were 2-7 last season, after going 6-6 in 2021 and 4-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2020 season.
“Nick is one of those guys who when he came in was an instant fit with the team and all the players,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “He was always a hard worker, a captain. He was a guy, if we knew we needed something done, he could do it.
“He was good at getting the kids rallied together, even when games got a little rough. He was one to pull them back together and keep the momentum going for us.”
With Reynolds as part of a solid line, the Blue Jays produced 2,114-yard rusher Logan Kent and 1,084-yard rusher Nick Heltzel in 2021. The team gained 3,551 yards for a 295.5 average.
This past season, Conemaugh Valley had 1,253-yard rusher Eli Darr, who led a unit that produced 2,018 rushing yards, or 242.2 a game in 2022.
“Conemaugh Valley welcomed us in right away,” said Reynolds, the son of Amy and Shawn Reynolds. “We had a good two years. My senior year wasn’t the best, but it happens.”
Reynolds will major in sports management and play for coach Cornelius Coleman, who led Waynesburg to a 4-6 record last season.
“Playing four seasons taught me a lot about hard work, a lot about communication,” Reynolds said. “Being a part of a team that had a run game like we had helps a lot. You learn to be more aggressive. I can definitely adapt to wherever I need to be.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
