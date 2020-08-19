The Ferndale Area School District will explore the possibility of a varsity football co-op agreement with Conemaugh Valley High School. The topic was addressed during the district’s board of directors meeting and passed 9-0 on Wednesday night.
“Our school board voted to pursue a co-op with Conemaugh Valley and now we just have to go through the next steps of making sure Conemaugh Valley, District 6 and the PIAA approve,” Ferndale Athletic Director Steve Clawson said during a telephone interview after Wednesday’s meeting.
The PIAA Board of Directors has a special Zoom meeting scheduled on Friday to discuss whether or not to proceed with fall sports. There are a lot of figurative moving parts. But Clawson said if everything proceeds in a positive manner regarding a potential co-op and the PIAA votes to play fall sports, he hopes the football co-op would begin this season.
Ferndale had 17 players listed on the football roster submitted to The Tribune-Democrat last week.
“It’s mainly to address our numbers issues that we see this year and in future years,” Clawson said. “We have 17 players right now. We had a couple new kids signed up, but we’re not sure they’re playing yet.”
Both Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley compete in the WestPAC and PIAA District 6 Class A. Each program has had to contend with depth issues in recent seasons.
Last year, Conemaugh Valley forfeited its final three games and four of the last six dates while going 0-10.
Ferndale had a larger roster last year – 28 names were on the preseason list – and the Yellow Jackets went 2-8. The Jackets were a combined 3-17 in the past two seasons after a solid two-season stretch that included a 5-7 mark in 2016 and 9-4 in 2017. The team advanced to the district playoffs each of those years, with three 6-A playoff wins in that span.
Conemaugh Valley Athletic Director Paula McCleester said the district addressed the co-op earlier this year. She stressed that no agreement has been approved by the Conemaugh Valley board and reiterated that the WestPAC, District 6 and PIAA also would have to approve.
“We have to go through all of the details before that can go any further,” McCleester said. “We have been looking at this for a while. We had a plan in place back in January, but it was just communication between both schools.
“We know what we have to do and we’re going to try to do our best to move it as fast as possible. “We will move forward as fast as we can and see if it comes through.”
When asked if all games would be played at Conemaugh Valley’s Thomas Yewcic Stadium or if any would be played at The Hive in Ferndale, she said, “Those are some of the details we’d have to finalize. I can’t comment on those details right now.”
McCleester said Conemaugh Valley has 25 players on its current roster.
“There are a few teams in the WestPAC that have low numbers,” she said. “Any kind of co-op would definitely salvage the playing of the games and allowing a team to compete at a little bit of a higher level.”
She pointed to Berlin Brothersvalley’s successful co-op with Rockwood and Meyersdale’s co-op with Turkeyfoot Valley. Shade and Shanksville had success with a football co-op as well.
“Other schools in the WestPAC have co-ops and that definitely helps out,” McCleester said. “It’s tough for small schools in this area to maintain the numbers you need to be successful.”
